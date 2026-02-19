Who is Toie Roberts? All about Lil Poppa’s girlfriend and baby momma after his sudden death at 25

When American rapper Lil Poppa died on 18 February 2026, aged 25, tributes poured in from across the hip-hop world. Fans revisited his emotionally raw music, which has amassed more than 247 million Spotify streams, while the industry reflected on a career built on vulnerability, survival, and truth. Beyond the charts and accolades, Lil Poppa left behind something far more personal — a young son, and the woman raising him, Toie Roberts.

Lil Poppa’s death has also brought renewed attention to his relationship with Roberts, the daughter of rap mogul Rick Ross. Their story never unfolded through formal announcements or red-carpet appearances. Instead, it played out through music, social media glimpses, and moments that quietly shaped a modern hip-hop family narrative.

A Public Figure In Her Own Right Born on 17 March 2002, Toie Roberts grew up in Florida amid fame and scrutiny. As Rick Ross’s eldest daughter and the child of Lastonia Leviston, she was no stranger to public attention long before her relationship with Lil Poppa entered the spotlight. Yet Roberts has consistently positioned herself beyond celebrity lineage, Hindustan Times reported.

She runs Ashanti Beauty, an e-commerce beauty brand, and Four Two, a clothing label, while building a substantial online following focused on lifestyle and entrepreneurship rather than gossip. By the time her personal life became headline material, Roberts was already established as a young business owner navigating visibility on her own terms.

Lil Poppa And Toie Roberts's Relationship The clearest public confirmation of their relationship came in 2022, when Lil Poppa appeared alongside Roberts in a maternity photoshoot that quickly circulated across music and pop culture platforms. Their son, Kofi J’nar, was born on 24 June 2022.

Roberts later shared that the name “Kofi” reflects the Akan tradition of naming boys born on a Friday — a nod to African heritage that resonated with fans. Rick Ross publicly confirmed the birth, celebrating the moment as his entry into grandfatherhood, a rare glimpse of personal emotion from the usually guarded star.

The relationship, however, was not without strain. By 2023, tensions surfaced publicly, including lyrical references in Lil Poppa’s music that hinted at personal conflict. Roberts responded directly on social media, addressing speculation while keeping her focus on motherhood and her businesses. Despite intense online commentary, she avoided allowing the fallout to define her public identity.

A Child At The Centre Of Two Legacies Kofi J’nar turned three in June 2025. Following Lil Poppa’s death on Tuesday, he will grow up without his father — a reality that has added emotional weight to the rapper’s passing.

Lil Poppa often spoke about fatherhood as a source of motivation, referencing his son in interviews and online posts as the reason he continued pushing creatively. Today, Kofi remains the most intimate part of his legacy, connecting two major names in American hip-hop through family rather than business.

An Unusual Hip-Hop Connection Lil Poppa was signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, while Rick Ross runs the Maybach Music Group — separate empires within the same industry. Though never collaborators in a traditional sense, the two became linked through Roberts and her son. Ross attended Kofi’s baby shower and publicly embraced his role as a grandfather, underscoring how personal ties can transcend professional rivalries.

At the time of his death, Lil Poppa had released new music, was preparing further projects, and had live performances scheduled. That momentum has now shifted into remembrance.

