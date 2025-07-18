Who is Tom Donlon? Ex-NYPD chief slams ‘morally corrupt’ Mayor Eric Adams in bombshell lawsuit

Former NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon launched a fiery attack on Mayor Eric Adams, calling him "morally corrupt" and accusing his administration of turning the police department into a "criminal enterprise," according to an NY Post report.

Who is Tom Donlon? Insights into bombshell lawsuit In a bombshell federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Donlon, who briefly led the NYPD in late 2024, alleged Adams protected top brass who committed wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and other crimes.

Donlon told the New York Post that Adams surrounded himself with "clowns" who ignored orders and operated like a mob, rewarding loyal officers with fake promotions and overtime while punishing critics.

The 251-page lawsuit compares the NYPD's leadership to a racketeering ring under the RICO Act, typically used against organized crime.

Donlon claims his authority was sabotaged immediately after trying to rein in top officials' "unprofessional" social media use. The suit alleges Deputy Mayor Kaz Daughtry, ex-spokesperson Tarik Sheppard, and others forged documents using Donlon's commissioner stamp to push through unqualified promotions, triggering “millions in unearned salary increases”.

Most shockingly, Donlon accuses officials of orchestrating the false arrest of his wife in December 2024, handcuffing her after a minor fender-bender in what he calls “coordinated humiliation”. Records of her ticket later vanished.

Adams dismissed the lawsuit as "baseless accusations from a disgruntled former employee," while Sheppard suggested Donlon had “cognitive issues”. City Hall spokesperson Kayla Mamelak Altus called it a cash grab “at the taxpayer’s expense”.

The scandal strikes at the heart of Adams' reelection campaign, he's running as an independent after skipping the Democratic primary amid earlier corruption charges (since dismissed).

Donlon told the Post Adams is "not morally qualified" and “absolutely should not seek re-election”.

The lawsuit joins four others from ex-NYPD chiefs alleging similar corruption, rocking the nation’s largest police force.

Federal takeover demanded amid crumbling trust Donlon seeks a court-appointed federal monitor to oversee promotions and discipline, arguing the NYPD's corruption is too deep for internal reform . His lawsuit details how evidence warehouses were negligently managed, including one where a fire destroyed decades of biological evidence.

Despite being appointed to clean up the NYPD after predecessor Edward Caban resigned amid FBI raids, Donlon says Adams sidelined him within weeks, excluding him from meetings and even his successor's swearing-in.