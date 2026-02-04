Who is Tommasco Cioni? Journalist claims Savannah's brother-in-law a 'prime suspect' in Nancy Guthrie missing case

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of ‘Today’ show co-host Savannah Guthrie has intensified, with police reportedly investigating the host's brother-in-law as a potential suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, 3 February, former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed that the NBC anchor's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, has been identified as a person of interest, mentioned OK! magazine.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 pm on Saturday, 31 January, after being dropped home by a family member. When she failed to attend church Sunday morning, another churchgoer alerted the family, prompting a welfare check and a 911 call around noon.

Banfield said that investigators are examining a possible link between daughter Annie Guthrie’s car and Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who is married to Annie. Citing a law enforcement source, she reported that Cioni, 50, a resident of Tucson, Arizona, is being treated as a prime suspect in the case.

Annie was reportedly the last person to see Nancy Guthrie, after bringing her home from dinner late Saturday night.

Who is Tommaso Cioni? In an episode of Drop Dead Serious titled 'Stunning New Twist: Savannah's Sister's Car Seized, Cameras Smashed | Nancy Guthrie Missing Update,' Banfield noted that Cioni is originally from Tucson.

View full Image Ashleigh Banfield an episode of Drop Dead Serious titled “Stunning New Twist: Savannah's Sister's Car Seized

Referring to an online biography from the Tapirulan Cultural Association – an Italian nonprofit promoting contemporary artists – Banfield said that Cioni has lived in Tucson since 2006 and has interests including writing, studying lizards, playing the electric bass.

Citing LinkedIn, Banfield further noted that Cioni's account mentions that he works as a teacher at Basis Oro Valley School, where he is listed as a primary instructor for sixth-grade science and Advanced Placement biology.

“It says he's a primary instructor for sixth grade science and AP biology,” said Banfield.

Savannah Guthrie absent from ‘Today’ show Savanna Guthrie was absent from the ‘Today’ show on Monday and Tuesday as she remained with her family during the search for her mother. She issued a statement, read on air, thanking viewers for their thoughts, prayers, and support.

FBI agents were spotted on Tuesday at the Arizona home of Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie, as part of the expanding investigation.