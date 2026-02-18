Who is Tony Clark? MLB union chief resigns over alleged 'affair' with sister-in-law relationship. Check his net worth

Tony Clark, the long-serving executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), has stepped down from his position after 12 years at the helm, triggering uncertainty for the players’ union at a critical moment for the sport, the New York Post reported.

Clark’s resignation, confirmed on Tuesday, comes as the MLBPA enters the final year of its current collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball, with industry observers widely anticipating a possible lockout after the 2026 season.

Also Read | YouTube down? Users report disruptions on video platform

Initial reports linked Clark’s exit to an ongoing federal investigation, but subsequent reporting revealed that an internal probe had uncovered messages pointing to an inappropriate relationship involving a union employee, prompting renewed scrutiny of his leadership.

Clark, 52, joined the MLBPA after retiring from professional baseball and rose through the ranks to become one of the most influential figures in labour relations in North American sports. His sudden departure now leaves the union navigating both legal uncertainty and looming negotiations.

Alleged relationship with sister-in-law According to reports by the New York Post and The Athletic, Clark was involved in an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who was employed by the MLBPA. The matter reportedly came to light during an internal investigation that reviewed workplace communications.

Clark was informed of the findings late last week, and players were briefed over the weekend. The revelations reportedly intensified pressure on Clark to step down, leading to his resignation early this week. Neither Clark nor the MLBPA has issued a public statement addressing the allegations.

Who is the sister-in-law? The woman at the centre of the reports is said to have been a union employee with professional ties to Clark through marriage. While her identity has not been publicly disclosed, media reports note that the relationship raised serious concerns due to workplace ethics and power dynamics within the players’ association.

The MLBPA has not commented on her current employment status.

Federal probe and financial questions Separately, the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) has been examining allegations related to the possible misuse of funds linked to a licensing agreement involving the MLBPA. ESPN reported that the probe has expanded to include potential obstruction-related concerns.

Former NFL Players Association lawyer Heather McPhee has alleged that Clark and former NFLPA head Lloyd Howell attempted to suppress a deeper review of a bonus structure tied to OneTeam, a licensing company co-owned by the MLBPA and Players Way.

Also Read | Delhi weather update: Light rain lashes national capital

Questions have also been raised about Players Way spending close to $10 million on a limited number of lightly attended events—significantly higher than figures previously disclosed to ESPN.

The MLBPA has since hired outside counsel, with attorney Adam Braverman briefing its eight-member executive subcommittee on the investigation and possible legal exposure.

What happens next for the MLBPA? Union leadership met on Tuesday but did not immediately appoint an interim replacement, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. A vote is expected shortly to name a temporary executive director.

Deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is believed to be among the leading candidates. Subcommittee member and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Brent Suter said an interim appointment would be made soon, adding that the union remains stable.

Veteran players echoed that confidence. New York Mets infielder Marcus Semien acknowledged the uncertainty but said developments now were preferable to revelations closer to the December expiry of the labour agreement. Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal also downplayed concerns, noting that Meyer has long led negotiations.

Tony Clark’s background and net worth Clark joined the MLBPA in 2010 after a 15-year Major League Baseball career and became executive director in 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner. His family includes his wife Frances, their son, and a brother, Greg Clark, a former college basketball player.