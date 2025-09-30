Who is Tony Graf? Judge presiding over Tyler Robinson’s case in Charlie Kirk killing

Judge Tony F. Graf, Jr. is overseeing the case of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing conservative political activist Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus earlier this month. Robinson faces charges of aggravated murder and the death penalty.

Judicial background Judge Graf was appointed to Utah’s Fourth District Court in May 2025 by Governor Spencer Cox. He serves Juab, Millard, Utah, and Wasatch counties. Graf earned an associate degree from Salt Lake Community College, a bachelor’s degree in history and a juris doctorate from the University of Utah, as well as a master’s degree in criminal justice from Weber State University.

Legal experience Before joining the bench, Graf built a diverse legal career, including:

Deputy County Attorney for Davis County, prosecuting physical and sexual abuse cases.

Head of the Special Victims Unit for the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

Deputy District Attorney in Salt Lake County and Lincoln County, Nevada.

Assistant Attorney General in American Samoa.

Special Assistant US Attorney in Washington, D.C.

Contributions and leadership Graf is also recognized for his work as a legal educator, trainer, and volunteer judge. He has:

-Presented at numerous legal and child advocacy conferences.

-Served as faculty for statewide judicial trainings.

-Volunteered as Judge Pro Tempore for Salt Lake City Justice Court.

-Participated in the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence.

Civic involvement Outside the courtroom, Graf has held civic roles including:

-Planner Commissioner for Tooele City.

-Member of the Tooele City Council.

-Past President of the Utah Minority Bar Association.

Role in Tyler Robinson case On September 29, 2025, Judge Graf presided over a hearing where Robinson’s newly appointed attorney, Kathryn Nester, requested additional time to review the “voluminous” evidence in the case. The hearing was conducted partially via audio from jail, with Robinson not physically present.