Who is Tony McCollister — A&E reality show star charged with sexual abuse of child and pet dogs

Tony McCollister, the A&E reality show star, was arrested on two sex crime charges, The 43-year-old has been charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal in Ohio. On 23 December, authorities apprehended him from Ohio's Warren County.

According to Court documents, McCollister knowingly uploaded child sexual abuse imagery to his Google account on 23 November. It is alleged that he engaged in sexual conduct with two of his pet dogs on the same day. Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley informed TMZ that the animals were seized from the alleged convict's custody during the investigation and "are being well cared for."

WLWT5 report suggests that McCollister was arraigned in court on 25 December. He furnished his $250,000 bail after the hearing this week but the court ordered him to have no contact with children or pets until his next court appearance slated for 30 December, 11:00 AM. If proved guilty, the charges could attract a punishment of up to 8 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

The alleged sex offender's house address was listed as being at a house just outside of South Lebanon on Lavender Way. However, this home is owned by a woman named Erica Grove, WLWT5 reported citing court filings. Court records indicate that Grove was also charged with sexual misconduct with an animal by Warren County prosecutors. However, the relationship between the pair remains undisclosed.

All you need to know about the controversial “Neighbors With Benefits” show Tony McCollister was seen as one half of a swinging couple on the A&E reality show “Neighbors With Benefits” which was aired in 2015. According to a network press release, the show set in suburban Ohio community was based on married couples “as they court prospective partners and interact with friends and participants, all while going about their typical everyday lives as parents, professionals, soccer moms, and little league coaches." In an interview with Cincinnati’s WXIX, the McCollisters revealed that they’d been swinging for 12 years.