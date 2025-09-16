Who was Trey reed? Delta State University student found hanging from tree

A 21 year-old student from Grenada, Mississippi, was found handing from a tree at Delta State University campus on Monday, September 15. The body was reportedly identified as Demartravion “Trey” Reed.

Reed's death set off a wave of mourning across the university and prompted the cancellation of centennial events for the 100-year-old institution, Mississippi Free Press reported.

At approximately 7:05 am Monday, officers on the campus of Delta State University were notified of the body of the young man found hanging from a tree on campus.

Speaking at a press conference at Delta State Monday afternoon, Delta State University Police announced that no foul play is currently suspected in Reed’s death and no threat to campus exists.

“At approximately 7:05 am, University Police was notified of what appeared to be the body of a Black male hanging from a tree (at) central campus near the DSU pickleball course,” Delta State University Chief of Police Michael Peeler was quoted as saying.

“We later identified the male subject to be Demartravion Reed of Grenada, Mississippi," police said.

Trey Reed's cause of death sparks debate Despite the DSU police chief saying there was no foul play involved with Trey Reed's death and ruling it a possible suicide, the death has sparked a row.

Since morning, when Reed's body was found hanging from the tree, a video of it was made and shared on social media. The graphic video sparked speculation that foul play could have been involved in the death of Reed, the Hindustan Times reported.

Later on Monday, Reed's mother reportedly shared a statement and requested privacy as they deal with the tragic event. She also asked people not to share the video.

"On behalf of my family, I ask that you please not share the very graphic video of Trey," the statement, posted on Facebook by a family member, read. “For some of you it’s information, entertainment even, but for us it’s a living nightmare.”

Big Tik Tok allegation The incident at DSU escalated when a TikTok user, identifying as Trey Reed's cousin, alleged that the death of Reed was a case of racist violence.

He alleged that Delta State University, founded in 1924 as a predominantly white public university, has a history of violence against black students.

“Now, I just got off the phone with one of my cousins,” the user said. "She said she seen the reports and it said that he was beaten and bruised. Both his arms were broken and he had a broken leg. I'm gonna let y'all do the math.

Police deny allegation: ‘I saw no…’ Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark told the Mississippi Free Press in a 15 September interview that he assisted his colleague, Deputy Coroner Dwayne Proctor, in examining Reed’s body.

Contrary to rumours on social media, Roark reportedly said he saw no evidence of broken arms or legs. “I saw no broken limbs,” he said.

Roark declined to elaborate further, stating that the case was still under investigation. “I don’t think I should probably discuss this any further than that, my opinion is that it was self-done, and I have reasons for that," the official added.

Peeler said an investigation into Reed’s death is ongoing and had no further comment on the details of Reed’s death pending the release of a full autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The Delta State University campus was closed on Monday after the Reed's body was found. But DSU President Dr. Dan Ennis echoed campus police and said that officials do not believe any threat to students or the community exists, and said that normal operations were expected to return soon.

“I have spoken to Trey’s family, and expressed our heartbreak,” Ennis said at today’s press event.

Peeler stressed that DSU is “a safe campus.”