Tulsi Gabbard, United States President Donald Trump's pick as the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has been confirmed for the role by the Senate in a close 52-48 vote.

Trump's choice of Gabbard to head intelligence, faced tough questions ahead of the vote because she has neither spy experience nor has headed a government department before. Further, she has in the past, expressed support for some “anti-American” figures like Edward Snowden, Syria and Russia.

Also Read | Tulsi Gabbard confirmed as US Director of National Intelligence

Former Democrat to Donald Trump Supporter Gabbard, a 43-year-old, Iraq war vet, was a Democrat who left the party in October 2022 claiming they are “elitist” to become an independent politician. She is also a four-term Congresswoman, 2020 presidential candidate and NYT bestselling author.

In August 2024, during campaigns for the US elections, Gabbard formally endorsed Trump for a second term. She was also added as co-chair of his transition team. She officially joined the Republicans in October 2024, claiming that Trump's leadership has transformed the Party and brought it “back to the party of the people and the party of peace”.

From Iraq Vet, to Conspiracy Theories A lieutenant colonel in the National Guard, Gabbard served three deployments in war zones in Africa and the Middle East.

But she has drawn criticism for praising Edward Snowden in the past. A former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Snowden sought refuge in Russia after exposing classified information about US surveillance programmes. Gabbard had then said that Snowden's disclosures included important facts, but called his violation of the law as “unconstitutional”.

In 2017, Gabbard visited Syria and met with former Syrian President Bashar Assad. He was recently toppled after a brutal civil war amid accusations of brutality and use of chemical weapons. Gabbard was citicised for legitimising a dictator, and defending Assad over the alleged use of chemical weapons, saying she “asked him tough questions”.

Further, Gabbard has also echoed Russian propaganda, which it uses to justify its invasion of Ukraine. In the past, she opposed a key US surveillance programme known as Section 702, which allows authorities to collect the communications of suspected terrorists overseas.