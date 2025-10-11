Who is Tylar Jarod Goodloe? Mississippi shooting suspect's photo surfaces online

Photo of one 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe is surfacing on the social media in connection with the shooting incident at Leland town of Mississippi where people had gathered after a high school football homecoming game. At least four people have died and four others are injured in the shooting incident.
An 18-year-old man is being sought for questioning in the shooting, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The sheriff asked that anyone with information contact the police chief or the sheriff's office.
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred on a school campus Friday night during the Heidelberg Oilers' homecoming football game.
According to Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White key details such as the exact time of the gunfire and its proximity to the stadium have not yet been determined. He indicated that more information may be released in the coming days.