Who is Tylar Jarod Goodloe? Mississippi shooting suspect's photo surfaces online

Photo of one 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe is surfacing on the social media in connection with the shooting incident at Leland town of Mississippi where people had gathered after a high school football homecoming game. At least four people have died and four others are injured in the shooting incident.

Advertisement

An 18-year-old man is being sought for questioning in the shooting, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The sheriff asked that anyone with information contact the police chief or the sheriff's office.

Tylar Jarod Goodloe's picture is being circulated as suspect after Mississippi shooting

An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred on a school campus Friday night during the Heidelberg Oilers' homecoming football game.

Advertisement