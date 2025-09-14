Who is Tyler Robinson? Utah student with no criminal record now accused of sniper attack on Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah trade school student, was arrested on late Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Authorities say Robinson was turned in by his father after implicating himself in the crime.

Academic background Robinson’s academic record was impressive. A straight-A student, he graduated from Pine View High School in St. George, Utah, in 2021 and scored 34 on the ACT, placing him in the top 1% of test takers. That same year, he earned a prestigious academic scholarship to Utah State University and briefly attended one semester before withdrawing.

He later enrolled at Dixie Technical College, near his hometown, where he was in the third year of an electrical apprenticeship program at the time of his arrest. The program trains students for careers as electricians, lighting technicians, and repair specialists.

Family and upbringing Robinson grew up the eldest of three boys in Washington, a city of about 30,000 people in southern Utah. His father runs a granite countertop business, and his mother works in healthcare for people with disabilities.

The Robinson family has ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon church), though neighbors described them as inactive members. Social media posts show the family enjoyed traveling, camping, and hunting. Photos also depicted Robinson and his brothers with firearms, not unusual in a state with permissive gun laws.

Personal and political profile Robinson was a registered voter but listed as unaffiliated, and records show he did not vote in the 2024 election. His parents are Republicans, but Robinson’s own political leanings remain unclear.

Authorities revealed that markings found on unused bullet casings in the rifle believed to be used in the shooting included phrases such as “Hey, fascist! Catch!” and “Bella ciao,” a WWII-era anti-fascist song. Other markings reflected gaming culture references, fueling speculation about his ideology.

The shooting of Charlie Kirk On Wednesday (September 10) Robinson allegedly fired a single shot from a high-powered, bolt-action rifle while lying prone on a rooftop overlooking an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. The bullet struck 31-year-old Kirk in the neck as he addressed an audience of 3,000 people.

Kirk, co-founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, collapsed on stage and later died. Trump condemned the attack as a “heinous assassination,” and leaders from both parties denounced the act as a dangerous escalation of political violence.