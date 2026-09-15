Who is Umar Kremlev? Russian businessman and a Putin aide who partially funded Trump Jr's wedding: All you need to know

Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman who reportedly has close ties with President Vladimir Putin, is making headlines after Donald Trump Jr's new wife, Bettina Anderson, confirmed on her Instagram account that the couple's May wedding was partially funded by Kremlev.

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On Monday, Bettina shared a post on her Instagram account, signed by the couple, and wrote that Umar Kremlev was a "dear friend" who "very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding." She added, "It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful."

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Bettina shared the post after nonprofit investigative outlet ProPublica reported on Monday that Kremlev had helped finance Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson's wedding in the Bahamas. The report said Kremlev, described as a close aide of Putin, "footed the bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars of wedding expenses," including the cost of renting one of the two private islands where the three-day celebrations took place.

Also Read | Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson file marriage certificate ahead of Bahamas celebration

Bettina Anderson issues clarification Clarifying further, the post read, "The weekend that followed had actually been planned well in advance as a fun weekend with friends. It was never intended to be our wedding weekend. When our original wedding plans changed, we simply decided to get married before it and arrived at an already planned weekend as newlyweds."

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Bettina added, "It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn't require a political motive. Generosity doesn't automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift."

Anderson's post comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been pushing for mediation efforts to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Kremlev's involvement in Trump Jr's wedding could also cast a shadow as Americans gear up to vote in the US midterm elections on November 3, in a contest already marred by rising gasoline prices, the Iran war, and other domestic issues.

Who is Umar Kremlev? According to TIME, Kremlev, 43, is a Tajik native who was previously known as Lutfulloyev, his birth surname. However, in 2010, he changed it to Kremlev when he was in his late 20s. Before his name change, Kremlev was convicted of extortion in 2004 and battery in 2007.

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Kremlev later became associated with the Night Wolves, a prominent Russian biker group. During his time with the organisation, which was the Soviet Union’s first officially recognised biker community, he met Alexei Rubezhnoi, who now heads Putin’s presidential security service. The Washington Post has reported that Putin is regarded as an honorary member of the Night Wolves.

Kremlev, who has practised boxing since childhood, founded Patriot in 2015, a company involved in promoting boxing events. Two years later, he was appointed secretary general of the International Boxing Association (IBA), following a leadership shake-up that saw Rubezhnoi take charge of its supervisory board. Rubezhnoi subsequently nominated Kremlev for the secretary-general role, before Kremlev was elected IBA president in 2020.

In 2024, he founded Rolf, Moscow's largest car dealership group, which was previously state-owned.

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Kremlev's ties to Putin The Russian oligarch has been associated with Putin for years, according to the report. During Kremlev’s tenure as IBA president, Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant and one of the country’s largest companies, began financially supporting the boxing federation. In the same year, Kremlev appeared alongside Putin at the inauguration of the International Boxing Center in Moscow.

Under Putin’s administration, Russian government officials and oligarchs have held supervisory roles in various sports organisations across the country.

According to the IBA, Putin also honoured Kremlev with the Order of Friendship, a state accolade that celebrates those who helped improve Moscow's Federation in several sectors. He also reportedly accompanied Putin to China during his trip this year.

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It remains to be seen whether Kremlev's ties to both Putin and Trump's son will create any trouble for the US President.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.