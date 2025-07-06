Who is Vaibhav Taneja? Meet Indian-origin Tesla CFO selected by Elon Musk as Treasurer for his America Party

Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer, has emerged as a pivotal figure in Elon Musk’s newly announced political venture, the America Party (AMEP).
A recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing revealed that Taneja is formally listed as both the Custodian of Records and Treasurer for Elon Musk’s America Party, underscoring the depth of trust Musk places in his top financial lieutenant.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Taneja has worked at Tesla for more than eight years, steadily ascending to the company’s highest financial post:
Before joining Tesla, he served a year at SolarCity, the solar energy company Musk co-founded, and nearly 17 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, advising Fortune 500 clients on financial controls and IPO preparation.
Taneja is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Accountant, with deep experience in:
His educational background includes a Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University and chartered accountancy credentials from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Taneja has worked closely with Musk throughout Tesla’s rapid global expansion. In his CFO and CAO roles, he is a trusted steward of Musk’s companies’ finances, including the preparation of official filings, audits, and compliance disclosures.
His selection as Treasurer and Custodian of Records for the America Party signals that Musk is relying on Taneja’s proven ability to handle high-stakes, highly scrutinized regulatory and financial matters.
The filing comes after Elon Musk’s fallout with Donald Trump, a former close ally. Musk announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he launched the America Party to challenge what he called America’s “one-party system.”
“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk declared.
“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”
On July 1, shortly after the tax and spending bill was passed in the Senate, Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”
Musk, who once headed Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and was a major donor to Trump’s 2024 campaign, broke ties after criticising Trump’s tax and spending bill. The fallout has led to threats from Trump, who warned the government might reconsider its contracts with Musk’s companies.
Taneja’s involvement in the America Party is the clearest sign yet that Musk intends to run the movement with the same tight circle of trusted executives who helped build Tesla and SpaceX.
As Treasurer, Taneja will be responsible for handling political contributions, regulatory filings, and compliance with federal election laws, adding an unprecedented new dimension to his long career in corporate finance.
