Who is Vance Boelter? Man in 'latex mask' with hit list of 70; ‘dead shortly’ text — what we know of Minnesota shooter

Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect who was involved in the brutal shooting of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, is still at large. Police reportedly found writings that included a hit list of nearly 70 names in Vance Boelter's vehicle, which appeared to be a police car.

Advertisement

Police officers encountered the 57-year-old man, dressed like a police officer, when they went to Hortman's place after receiving information of the shooting, reported CNN.

Investigators are looking into whether the suspect wore a latex face mask during the shootings.

Text messages to friends; latex mask — more details emerge David Carlson, a friend of Boelter, said that the suspect had been facing financial difficulties and was struggling to find employment. In the days leading up to the shootings, Boelter had sent troubling text messages to his friends, saying he was “gonna be gone for a while” and might be “dead shortly,” reported CNN.

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman

Advertisement

Boelter's hitlist mostly includes Democratic politicians or figures with ties to abortion rights, including Minnesota lawmakers Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Tina Smith.

Also Read | Manhunt Underway for Suspected Killer of Democrats in Minnesota

Boelter also shot Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse on Saturday, June 14.

Who is Vance Boelter? Vance Boelter served alongside Hoffman on a state board, reported CNN.

In 2019, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appointed him to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, a panel of business leaders tasked with advising the state on workforce policies. There, however, is no information if Vance Boelter and Hoffman had any direct interaction in that capacity.

According to his company’s website, Boelter worked in the security services industry. The company advertised a fleet of “police type vehicles” and other equipment that could have aided him in impersonating law enforcement. The company was registered to Boelter’s home address and listed a woman who is apparently his wife as president and CEO.

Advertisement

The vehicle belonging to Vance Boelter is towed from the alley behind his home on June 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are leading the investigation. The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information “leading to the arrest and conviction” of Boelter.