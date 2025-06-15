Who is Vance Boelter? Man in 'latex mask' with hit list of 70; ‘dead shortly’ text — what we know of Minnesota shooter

Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect who was involved in the brutal shooting of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, is still at large. Police reportedly found writings that included a hit list of nearly 70 names in Vance Boelter's vehicle, which appeared to be a police car.
Police officers encountered the 57-year-old man, dressed like a police officer, when they went to Hortman's place after receiving information of the shooting, reported CNN.
Investigators are looking into whether the suspect wore a latex face mask during the shootings.
David Carlson, a friend of Boelter, said that the suspect had been facing financial difficulties and was struggling to find employment. In the days leading up to the shootings, Boelter had sent troubling text messages to his friends, saying he was “gonna be gone for a while” and might be “dead shortly,” reported CNN.
Boelter's hitlist mostly includes Democratic politicians or figures with ties to abortion rights, including Minnesota lawmakers Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Tina Smith.
Boelter also shot Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse on Saturday, June 14.
Vance Boelter served alongside Hoffman on a state board, reported CNN.
In 2019, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appointed him to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, a panel of business leaders tasked with advising the state on workforce policies. There, however, is no information if Vance Boelter and Hoffman had any direct interaction in that capacity.
According to his company’s website, Boelter worked in the security services industry. The company advertised a fleet of “police type vehicles” and other equipment that could have aided him in impersonating law enforcement. The company was registered to Boelter’s home address and listed a woman who is apparently his wife as president and CEO.
Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are leading the investigation. The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information “leading to the arrest and conviction” of Boelter.