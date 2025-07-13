Who is Vanessa Hudgens? High School Musical star announces second baby with Cole Tucker

After dating actor Austin Butler for nine years, she met baseball player Cole Tucker, 29, during a 2020 Zoom meditation group – sliding into his Instagram DMs after spotting him online. They married in a jungle wedding in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023, where Vanessa says seeing Cole at the altar made her nearly collapse with joy.



Just four months after marrying, Hudgens debuted her first pregnancy bump at the 2024 Oscars while hosting the red carpet pre-show. She gave birth to their first child (sex still private) in July 2024 but criticized paparazzi who photographed her leaving the hospital, calling it a "disrespect" of their privacy.



Now, exactly one year later, the couple announced baby #2 on Instagram with playful belly-pointing photos captioned “Round two!!!!”, her signature belly ring visible in the chic cream maternity outfit. Friends like Jenna Dewan flooded the comments with heart emojis and congratulations.