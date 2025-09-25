Who is Varun Suresh? Indian-origin man charged for killing sex offender in California, says it was ‘really fun’

An Indian-origin man, identified as Varun Suresh, was arrested and charged in Fremont, California, for allegedly murdering David Brimmer, 71, a convicted sex offender. According to police, it was a targeted attack. He reportedly called his actions as “honestly really fun".

Police said that Suresh was found outside the residence and had initially pretended to be a certified public accountant (CPA), going door-to-door in search of new clients. He carried a bag, a notebook, and a cup of coffee to “appear authentic", HT reported.

After knocking on David's door, Suresh spoke with him, shook his hand, and allegedly said, “I knew I had the right guy,” before pushing him back inside. The 71-year-old managed to get away and attempted to flag down a passing car for help. When the vehicle didn’t stop, Brimmer ran two blocks and entered a neighbour’s garage and kitchen.

Suresh reportedly followed him and later caught the man. He stabbed David in the neck and informing him to “repent”. When David attempted to move slowly, police said Suresh slit his throat to “make sure it was done.”

“I’m hoping that because (the victim is) a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," he reportedly mentioned. Suresh said he was “not sorry” for his act and admitted in a conversation with investigators that he chose David considering his age and vulnerability. He added, “I don’t like paedophiles. They deserve to die.”

Who is Varun Suresh? Suresh, 29, is a Fremont resident. He was officially charged with on September 22, the report said. He informed cops that it was his “duty” to punish sex offenders, saying, “It’s not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates." He added that he had intended to murder a sex offender for years because “they hurt children” and alleged all sex offenders “deserve to die.”

Court records showed that Suresh used the publicly available Megan’s Law sex offender database to identify and target Brimmer, who had previously served nine years in prison after a 1995 conviction for sexually assaulting a child, Indian Express reported. Authorities confirmed that Suresh had no prior personal relationship with Brimmer before the incident.