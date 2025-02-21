Amid an ongoing debate over the funds provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the BJP has alleged that these funds were used to influence voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The criticism intensified following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that USAID officials might have had a preference for a different winner in the Indian elections. Trump administration has cancelled the fund.

BJP leaders have also raised concerns about the role of Veena Reddy, the former USAID director in India, in the elections. BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani, in a post on X, pointed out that India's funding significantly increased during her tenure, and she left for the US just a month after the election results were announced.

Who is Veena Reddy? Veena Reddy, an Andhra Pradesh-born American diplomat, has had a distinguished career in various organisations.

She joined USAID’s India office on August 5, 2021, where she worked across multiple sectors, including education and environment.

Key Positions at USAID:

First Indian-American to Lead USAID in India and Bhutan: Reddy made history as the first Indian-American to hold this leadership position.

Mission Director in Cambodia: Reddy previously served as USAID’s Mission Director in Cambodia, overseeing a range of programs, including food security, environment, health, education, child protection, and democracy and governance.

Deputy Mission Director in Haiti: Prior to Cambodia, Reddy was USAID’s Deputy Mission Director in Haiti, focusing on post-disaster recovery and development efforts.

Assistant General Counsel: In Washington, D.C., Reddy served as Assistant General Counsel at USAID, managing legal issues related to Asia, the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Service in Pakistan and Regional Roles: Reddy also worked at USAID Missions in Pakistan and held regional roles in Central Asia and Central America.

Corporate Legal Experience: Before her government service, Reddy was a corporate attorney in New York, London, and Los Angeles.

Educational Background: Reddy holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Columbia University School of Law, and both an M.A. and B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Reddy's exit after Lok Sabha Election result