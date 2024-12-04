Who is Zoe Kestan, Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend?

Zoe Kestan, a former girlfriend of Hunter Biden, has shared her account of their whirlwind, drug-fueled romance that began in 2017 when she was 24 and Biden was 47. Speaking to The New York Times, Kestan recounted how their paths crossed at Vivid Cabaret, a Manhattan strip club, where she worked as a dancer to supplement her income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the time, Kestan was a budding fashion designer and social media personality with aspirations of launching her own brand. Despite her elite education at Horace Mann School and the Rhode Island School of Design, financial pressures led her to take unconventional jobs, including stripping, which eventually brought her face-to-face with the then-vice president’s son.

Their relationship quickly escalated into a series of lavish escapades across luxury hotels in New York and Los Angeles. However, it was also marked by Hunter Biden's battle with addiction. Kestan recalled instances where his dependence on drugs dictated their plans, including a detour to Providence, Rhode Island, for cocaine procurement.

Over the course of their 11-month relationship, Kestan became deeply entangled in Biden’s chaotic world, even as red flags began to surface. Friends and family voiced concerns about the relationship, and Biden himself admitted to his struggles in messages to Kestan, including one where he wrote, “I wronged you... You need to be away from me forever."

The relationship ended in late 2018, but Kestan’s connection to Biden resurfaced years later when explicit content and text messages involving her were discovered on his infamous laptop. She testified in a federal tax evasion investigation against him earlier this year, further intertwining her story with his public controversies.

Now 31 and living in Brooklyn, Kestan runs her lingerie label, WEEDSLUT, and reflects on how her identity remains tied to her past with Biden. "Certain people around me think of me only in relation to him," she told The New York Times, acknowledging the enduring impact of their brief but tumultuous affair.