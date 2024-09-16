Who tried to shoot at Donald Trump? All about Ryan Routh, suspect in former US President’s second assassination attempt

Donald Trump second assassination attempt: Ryan Wesley Routh is suspect in the second assassination bid of former US president Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday

Updated16 Sep 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt in Florida on Sunday. Seconds after gunshots were fired near a golf club, the US Secret Service fired at a man pointing an AK AK-style rifle with a scope, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press. Donald Trump second assassination suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, has been arrested by the officials and the attack is under investigation, reported AP citing officials.

Who is Ryan Routh?

The suspect dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV and was later taken into custody in a neighbouring county, authorities said. A motive is unclear. Local authorities said the gunman had two backpacks hanging on a fence and a GoPro camera.

Routh was convicted in 2002 of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, according to North Carolina Department of Adult Correction online records.

(More to come)

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Who tried to shoot at Donald Trump? All about Ryan Routh, suspect in former US President's second assassination attempt

