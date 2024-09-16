Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Who tried to shoot at Donald Trump? All about Ryan Routh, suspect in former US President's second assassination attempt

Who tried to shoot at Donald Trump? All about Ryan Routh, suspect in former US President's second assassination attempt

Livemint

Donald Trump second assassination attempt: Ryan Wesley Routh is suspect in the second assassination bid of former US president Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday

Hindus for Donald Trump? Far-right groups back ex-US President, say Kamala Harris 'might put in liberal wolves'

Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt in Florida on Sunday. Seconds after gunshots were fired near a golf club, the US Secret Service fired at a man pointing an AK AK-style rifle with a scope, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press. Donald Trump second assassination suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, has been arrested by the officials and the attack is under investigation, reported AP citing officials.

Who is Ryan Routh?

The suspect dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV and was later taken into custody in a neighbouring county, authorities said. A motive is unclear. Local authorities said the gunman had two backpacks hanging on a fence and a GoPro camera.

Routh was convicted in 2002 of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, according to North Carolina Department of Adult Correction online records.

(More to come)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.