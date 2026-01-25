Who was Alex Jeffery Pretti? The US citizen shot and killed by ICE during Minneapolis immigration crackdown

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse, was shot and killed by a federal immigration officer on Saturday in Minneapolis, the Associated Press reported.

The incident drew hundreds of protesters onto the frigid streets and ratcheted up tensions in a city already shaken by another fatal shooting weeks earlier.

Pretti had protested US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in his city.

After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and protesters clashed with federal immigration officers, who wielded batons and deployed flash bangs.

Who was Alex Jeffery Pretti? Pretti was a US citizen, born in Illinois, the Associated Press reported. Like Good, court records showed he had no criminal record and his family said he had never had any interactions with law enforcement beyond a handful of traffic tickets.

According to the Associated Press, the family members said the man killed by a US Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis on Saturday was an intensive care nurse at a VA hospital who cared deeply about people and was upset by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in his city.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed getting in adventures with Joule, his beloved Catahoula Leopard dog who also recently died.

He worked for the US Department of Veterans Affairs and had participated in protests following the January 7 killing of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs officer .

“He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset,” said Michael Pretti, Alex’s father.

“He thought it was terrible, you know, kidnapping children, just grabbing people off the street. He cared about those people, and he knew it was wrong, so he did participate in protests.”

What led to the shooting? Information about what led up to the shooting was limited, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara was quoted as saying.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that federal officers were conducting an operation and fired “defensive shots” after a man with a handgun approached them and “violently resisted” when officers tried to disarm him.

O’Hara said police believe the man was a “lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.” However, in bystander videos of the shooting that emerged soon after, Pretti is seen with a phone in his hand but none appears to show him with a visible weapon.