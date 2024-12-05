Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday morning in a targeted attack outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. Thompson, 50, was walking to the hotel for an investor conference when a gunman, who appeared to have been waiting for him, shot him from behind. The shooter fled on an e-bike into Central Park. Thompson was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the motive, with Thompson's wife reporting prior threats related to insurance issues.

Profile of Brian Thompson Background: Brian Thompson was the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare, the health insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group, a leading health services company. He served as CEO for just over three years, from 2021 until his tragic death. Prior to becoming CEO, Thompson had worked at UnitedHealth Group for two decades, holding various roles within the company. He had overseen significant parts of the organization, including government programs like Medicare, and was deeply involved in the company’s large-scale health insurance operations.

Professional career: UnitedHealthcare CEO (2021–2023): As CEO, Thompson led UnitedHealthcare, which provides health insurance to millions of Americans. The company is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, a government program for seniors, and also manages Medicaid and employer-based health insurance. Under his leadership, the company generated $74 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter, making it the largest subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

Past roles: Before becoming CEO, Thompson was responsible for managing UnitedHealthcare’s government programs, including overseeing Medicare from 2019 to 2021. He had joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and his earlier roles included significant leadership positions within the company's financial operations. Thompson was also a certified public accountant by training, which gave him a strong foundation in finance and business management.

Compensation: Thompson’s compensation package for 2023 was reported to be $10.2 million, which included salary, bonuses, and stock options. This made him one of the highest-paid executives at UnitedHealth Group.

Personal background: Thompson was born in Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa. He had a reputation for being a quiet but respected figure within the healthcare and business communities. His leadership style was noted for its focus on strategic growth and maintaining UnitedHealthcare’s dominant position in the health insurance market.