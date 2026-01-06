Who was Doug LaMalfa? California Republican congressman's death narrows GOP House majority

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican from California who had served in Congress since 2013, has died at the age of 65, House GOP Whip Tom Emmer announced on Tuesday (January 6).

Details surrounding his death were not immediately clear.

“Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America,” Emmer said in a post on X. “Our prayers are with Doug's wife, Jill, and their children.”

“Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California,” Majority Whip Tom Emmer and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson said. “He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service.”

His passing reduces the Republican Party’s narrow control of the House to 218-213, raising questions about the balance of power on key legislative votes. A special election will likely be held to fill the seat.

LaMalfa was known as a staunch conservative and supporter of President Donald Trump, frequently aligning with the party’s right-leaning agenda on both economic and social issues.

Early life and career Born on July 2, 1960, in Oroville, California, LaMalfa was a fourth-generation rice farmer and lifelong Northern California resident. He graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a degree in agricultural business and later managed his family’s farm in Richvale, California.

State politics LaMalfa began his political career in the California State Assembly, representing the 2nd District from 2002 to 2008. He then served in the California State Senate from 2010 to 2012, representing the 4th District. During his tenure, he was known for his conservative stance on social issues, including opposition to same-sex marriage, abortion, and the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, as well as support for gun rights and immigration enforcement legislation.

Congressional career LaMalfa was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2012, representing California’s 1st Congressional District, which stretches along the Oregon border, including Redding, Chico, and Susanville. He won multiple reelections, often securing more than 55% of the vote, and was a staunch conservative aligned with President Trump.