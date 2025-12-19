Who was Greg Biffle? Ex-NASCAR driver, wife, two children killed in plane crash in North Carolina

Greg Biffle, a former NASCAR driver, along with his wife and two children were among those killed in a plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday.

The crash took place at the Statesville Regional Airport at around 10.15 am local time on Thursday, when a Cessna C550 plane owned by Biffle's GB Aviation Leasing took off and returned immediately, only to go up in flames.

Immediately after the crash, authorities revealed that several people were feared dead, raising concerns about the former racer and his family.

Shortly after the crash, Biffle's friend and YouTuber Garett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland, confirmed on Facebook that the racer and his family had perished.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane...because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us (sic)," he wrote.

"We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this," the YouTuber added.

Authorities, however, have to to announce the identities of the victims. It is also unclear how many people were on board the private aircraft.

Who was Greg Biffle? Career, wife, family Born in 1969 in Vancouver, Washington, Greg Biffle's NASCAR career began in 1995.

Nicknamed ‘the Biff’, Biffle made a name for himself early on, being named Rookie of the Year in 2001.

He is also one of just three drivers ever to win a championship in both the Busch Series and the Craftsman Truck Series, as well as one of only 36 drivers in history to win a race in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Biffle married Cristina Grossu just two years back in 2023, and the couple shared a 5-year-old son, Ryder. The racer also had a named daughter Emma, 14, with ex-wife Nicole Lunders.