Who was Imani Dia Smith? Lion King Broadway star killed in New Jersey stabbing

Former Broadway performer Imani Dia Smith, best known for her portrayal of Young Nala in The Lion King, has been fatally stabbed at her home in Edison, New Jersey.

Smith, aged 25, was found with multiple stab wounds on 21 December 2025 and later pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, authorities confirmed.

Arrest and Charges Police arrested 35-year-old Jordan D. Jackson-Small in connection with the fatal stabbing. According to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Jackson-Small was taken into custody “without incident” and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.”

Prosecutors emphasised that Smith and Jackson-Small “knew each other prior to the incident; thus, it was not a random act of violence.” He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Centre pending a pre-trial hearing.

Career and Legacy Smith first gained widespread recognition as a child performer, featuring as Young Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King from 2011 to 2012. Her early stage work earned her admiration from theatre communities and fans globally. She later continued her career in performance and was remembered by peers as a vibrant and talented young artist.

Family and Aftermath Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, her parents Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, and her two younger siblings. In the wake of the tragedy, her family has established a GoFundMe fundraiser to support funeral costs, legal expenses and the care of her child; as of late December the campaign had raised tens of thousands of dollars.

In a tribute posted on the fundraiser, her aunt Kira Helper described Smith as a “vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person… a true triple-threat performer,” adding that her Broadway experience “reflected the joy, creativity and light she put into the world.”

Investigation and Community Response Local law enforcement has called for anyone with information regarding the incident to assist with the ongoing investigation. The news of Smith’s death has reverberated through the Broadway community and beyond, with colleagues and admirers expressing profound shock and sorrow.

The tragic circumstances of Smith’s death have underscored broader concerns about interpersonal violence and its devastating impact on families, particularly during the holiday period. Authorities continue to investigate the case as Jackson-Small awaits legal proceedings.