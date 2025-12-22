Who was James Ransone? ‘IT Chapter Two’ and ‘The Wire’ actor dies at 46 by suicide

James Finley Ransone III, the American actor celebrated for his intense and memorable performances on both television and film, has died at the age of 46.

This was reported by TMZ.

‘It: Chapter 2’ actor James Ransone dies by suicide Authorities in Los Angeles have confirmed that Ransone died by suicide on Friday, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office listing the cause of death as hanging. Police responded to a call at a residence where a death investigation took place, and no foul play was suspected, as reported by TMZ.

Ransone’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans worldwide.

Born on 2 June 1979 in Baltimore, Maryland, Ransone began his career in the early 2000s, quickly establishing himself as a versatile character actor with a compelling on-screen presence.

His roles and legacy His breakout role came in the critically acclaimed HBO crime drama ‘The Wire’, where he portrayed Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in the show’s second season. Ziggy, the brash and troubled son of a dockworker caught up in Baltimore’s criminal underworld, became one of the series’ indelible figures, thanks in no small part to Ransone’s nuanced performance across 12 episodes.

‘The Wire’ itself has since been widely recognised as one of the greatest television dramas of its era, noted for its unflinching portrayal of systemic dysfunction and richly drawn ensemble cast.

Ransone’s body of work extended far beyond his early HBO success. He continued to collaborate with the network in other major productions, including the intense Iraq War miniseries Generation Kill (2008), in which he played Corporal Josh Ray Person, and later recurring parts in Treme and the crime series Bosch.

These roles showcased his ability to inhabit a wide array of characters, from hardened soldiers to complex urban figures, earning him respect within the industry and among audiences alike.

On the big screen, Ransone made a significant impact in genre cinema. He appeared in the supernatural horror films Sinister (2012) and Sinister 2 (2015), delivering performances that balanced eerie intensity with grounded realism.

In 2019, he reached an even broader audience with his role as the adult Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two, the sequel to the highly successful adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Ransone’s portrayal of Eddie, one of the Losers’ Club reunited to confront the malevolent force known as Pennywise, was widely praised for its depth and emotional resonance amidst a cast of Hollywood heavyweights, such as Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Bill Skarsgard.

Among his other notable film credits were Tangerine (2015), an acclaimed independent comedy-drama, and The Black Phone (2021), a horror-thriller in which he played Max, a character that added to his reputation for choosing varied and challenging projects. His work spanned more than two dozen films and numerous television appearances, reflecting a career marked by range and commitment to craft.

Off-screen, Ransone was open about his personal struggles, including battles with addiction and the long-term effects of trauma. He became sober in the mid-2000s and spoke candidly about his recovery and resilience in interviews, helping to destigmatise discussions around mental health within the entertainment community.