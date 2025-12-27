Who was Jeffrey R. Holland? Influential LDS Church Leader dies at 85

Jeffrey Roy Holland, a senior leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), educator and former president of Brigham Young University (BYU), died on December 27, 2025. He was 85.

The LDS Church announced on X that Holland died from complications related to kidney disease, surrounded by family.

“My total responsibility … is to bear witness of the Lord Jesus Christ,” Holland said hours after he was called to be an Apostle in 1994. “As inadequate as I feel, it is the most pleasant and most rewarding and most thrilling assignment a man can have in this world.”

Senior LDS Apostle and Church leadership role Holland had served as President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since October 14, 2025, one of the highest governing positions in the LDS Church. Before that, he was acting president of the Quorum from November 2023 until September 2025.

As a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, Holland was regarded within the church as a prophet, seer and revelator, and until his death was the second-most senior apostle.

Early life and education Born on December 3, 1940, in St. George, Utah, Holland was raised in a Latter-day Saint family. He attended Dixie High School.

He began college at Dixie College, served as an LDS missionary in Great Britain, and later transferred to Brigham Young University, earning a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in religious education.

Holland went on to earn a second master’s degree and a PhD in American studies from Yale University, where his doctoral research focused on the religious thought of Mark Twain.

Career in LDS education and BYU Presidency Holland’s career was deeply tied to LDS education. In 1974, at age 33, he was appointed Dean of Religious Education at BYU, where he founded the Religious Studies Center.

From 1976 to 1980, he served as Commissioner of the Church Educational System (CES). In 1980, Holland became BYU’s ninth president, succeeding Dallin H. Oaks.

As BYU president, Holland focused on strengthening academic quality, faculty development and religious education. He launched a major fundraising drive, supported scholarships and research, and oversaw the founding of the BYU Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies, one of his most significant achievements.

Apostle and global Church influence Holland was called as a general authority in 1989 and ordained an apostle in June 1994. Over the next three decades, he became one of the LDS Church’s most recognisable global figures.

He played a key role in developing “Preach My Gospel,” the church’s modern missionary guide, and held senior leadership assignments across Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia. He also represented the church in academic and political forums, including Harvard, Oxford, Yale, the UK Parliament, and interfaith conferences worldwide.

Health struggles and final years In his later years, Holland experienced serious health challenges, including kidney disease requiring dialysis and complications from COVID-19. In April 2023, he temporarily stepped back from church duties. The church announced his hospitalisation on December 24, 2025, days before his death.

