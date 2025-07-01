Who was Jimmy Swaggart? Televangelist who amassed millions before prostitution scandals toppled his media empire dies

Jimmy Swaggart, a once-prominent Pentecostal televangelist whose multimillion-dollar ministry was rocked by prostitution scandals, has died at 90. His death was announced Tuesday on his public Facebook page; no cause was given.

A fiery preacher and gospel musician from Louisiana, Swaggart rose to national fame in the 1980s, drawing millions of viewers and raising over $140 million a year through Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. But his career imploded in 1988 after he was photographed with a prostitute—followed by a tearful confession and resignation from the Assemblies of God.

Despite further scandal in 1991 and a shrinking audience, Swaggart continued preaching from his Baton Rouge church, often alongside his son Donnie, and maintained a global presence online and on radio. Known for his controversial sermons and musical roots shared with cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Mickey Gilley, Swaggart’s legacy remains a symbol of both the power and pitfalls of televangelism.

Early life and background Born: March 15, 1935, Ferriday, Louisiana

Grew up poor in a devout Pentecostal family known for its musical talent.

His cousins included rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis and country singer Mickey Gilley.

Swaggart said he first felt a call to preach at age 8.

He worked in oil fields while preaching part time until he devoted himself fully to ministry in his early 20s. Building a media empire Swaggart began with revival meetings, gospel performances, and radio broadcasts.

He launched a magazine and then moved into television evangelism, where he became nationally famous.

By the mid-1980s: