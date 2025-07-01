Who was Jimmy Swaggart? Televangelist who amassed millions before prostitution scandals toppled his media empire dies

Jimmy Swaggart, a once-prominent Pentecostal televangelist whose multimillion-dollar ministry was rocked by prostitution scandals, has died at 90. His death was announced Tuesday on his public Facebook page; no cause was given.

A fiery preacher and gospel musician from Louisiana, Swaggart rose to national fame in the 1980s, drawing millions of viewers and raising over $140 million a year through Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. But his career imploded in 1988 after he was photographed with a prostitute—followed by a tearful confession and resignation from the Assemblies of God.

Despite further scandal in 1991 and a shrinking audience, Swaggart continued preaching from his Baton Rouge church, often alongside his son Donnie, and maintained a global presence online and on radio. Known for his controversial sermons and musical roots shared with cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Mickey Gilley, Swaggart’s legacy remains a symbol of both the power and pitfalls of televangelism.

Early life and background Born: March 15, 1935, Ferriday, Louisiana

Grew up poor in a devout Pentecostal family known for its musical talent.

His cousins included rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis and country singer Mickey Gilley.

Swaggart said he first felt a call to preach at age 8.

He worked in oil fields while preaching part time until he devoted himself fully to ministry in his early 20s. Building a media empire Swaggart began with revival meetings, gospel performances, and radio broadcasts.

He launched a magazine and then moved into television evangelism, where he became nationally famous.

By the mid-1980s:

Jimmy Swaggart Ministries employed hundreds of staff.

His television programs aired across the US and internationally.

The ministry took in an estimated $142 million in annual revenue.

His sermons were often fiery and controversial.

He denounced Catholicism as a “false religion.”

He blamed Jewish suffering on the rejection of Christ. Scandals and downfall Swaggart publicly criticised rival preachers for sexual misconduct, which led to bitter feuds.

1988: A private investigator hired by one of those rivals photographed Swaggart with a prostitute in New Orleans.

In a tearful televised confession, he declared, “I have sinned against you.” “I beg you to forgive me.”

The Assemblies of God defrocked him after he refused to undergo a two-year rehabilitation and suspension.

He resigned rather than submit, saying he had to protect his ministry and college.

1991: He was again caught with another prostitute in California.

These scandals caused his ministry’s donations and viewership to collapse.

Swaggart paid rival preacher Marvin Gorman $1.8 million to settle a defamation lawsuit over prior accusations. Later years Swaggart remained active in preaching despite a greatly diminished platform.

He continued services at the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge.

Broadcasts went out by radio, TV, and the internet.

He sometimes attracted controversy with inflammatory remarks, such as a 2004 comment joking about killing a gay man who looked at him “amorously.” He later apologised.

He largely stayed out of the public spotlight except for occasional appearances, such as singing at funerals or releasing a gospel album with Jerry Lee Lewis. (With AP inputs)