Who was John Cunningham? Actor known for Dead Poets Society dies at 93

John Cunningham, a respected veteran of Broadway, film and television whose career spanned nearly seven decades, has died at the age of 93.

John Cunningham dies at 93 His family announced that he passed away at his home in Rye, New York, on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, surrounded by loved ones. A cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Born John Waldo Cunningham on 22 June 1932, in Auburn, New York, he was raised in the state and demonstrated an early interest in performance arts. After graduating from Dartmouth College, he served in the United States Army, initially working in battlefield communications.

During his service, he began performing in plays presented to troops stationed in France and West Germany, laying the groundwork for a lifelong dedication to acting.

John Cunningham's career and legacy Following his military service, Cunningham pursued further dramatic training and earned a master’s degree from the Yale School of Drama, where he forged a close friendship with fellow student and future talk show host Dick Cavett.

Shortly thereafter, he moved to New York to start a professional acting career that would see him become a familiar presence in theatre, film and television.

Cunningham’s stage debut came in 1960, when, at 27, he was cast as Zoltan and understudy to Henry Higgins in the national and international touring company of ‘My Fair Lady’.

This role helped launch a distinguished Broadway career that included performances in productions such as ‘Cabaret’, ‘Company’, ‘1776’, ‘Zorba’, ‘The Sisters Rosensweig’ and the original staging of ‘Six Degrees of Separation’. His work on stage extended into the 2000s, with roles in ‘Anything Goes’, ‘Anna Karenina’ and ‘Titanic’ among many others.

He was well regarded for his versatility and commanding presence, taking on roles that ranged from historical figures to complex dramatic characters. His contribution to theatre was marked by a commitment to his craft, as reflected in his own words: “In theater you get to do it again, and again, and again… Be prepared to be alive,” he said in a 1997 interview with Playbill.

Cunningham also made significant contributions to film and television. International audiences will recognise him from ‘Dead Poets Society’ (1989), in which he played the father of Ethan Hawke’s character, and ‘Mystic Pizza’ (1988), where he appeared alongside young Matt Damon in ‘School Ties’ (1992). His screen credits extended to roles in ‘The Big Fix’ (1978), ‘Hello Again’ (1987), ‘For Love or Money' (1993), ‘Nixon’ (1995), ‘The Jackal’ (1997) and ‘Shaft’ (2000). He also provided distinctive voice work in films such as ‘In & Out’ and ‘Starship Troopers’, and appeared in numerous television series, including ‘Law & Order’, ‘30 Rock’, ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘Blue Bloods’.

Beyond performance, Cunningham was known for his dedication to the arts and his involvement in community projects. He resided in Rye, New York, for many decades and was active in local initiatives, often collaborating with other artists to support cultural events and fundraising efforts.

Cunningham is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Carolyn Cotton Cunningham, who stood by his side throughout his career and at the time of his passing. He also leaves behind three children — Christopher, Catherine and Laura — along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.