Who was Joni Lamb? Daystar co-founder dies at 65; cause of death details emerge

Joni Lamb, the co-founder and longtime president of Daystar Television Network, has died at the age of 65, the ministry announced on Thursday. The Christian television network confirmed her death in an official statement, saying she had been facing serious health complications privately before a recent back injury worsened her condition.

The broadcaster, known globally for its faith-based programming, said Lamb’s health deteriorated rapidly in recent days despite medical treatment and prayers from supporters around the world.

Daystar Shares First Details

In its statement, Daystar said Joni Lamb “has gone home to be with the Lord” after complications linked to her declining health.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was Joni Lamb's role at Daystar Television Network? ⌵ Joni Lamb was the co-founder and longtime president of Daystar Television Network. She played a key role in shaping the network's global expansion and hosted several shows. 2 What caused Joni Lamb's death? ⌵ Joni Lamb died at the age of 65 due to serious health complications that were privately managed. A recent back injury worsened her condition, leading to a rapid decline despite medical treatment and prayers. 3 When was Daystar Television Network founded by Joni Lamb? ⌵ Joni Lamb co-founded Daystar Television Network in 1993 with her late husband, Marcus Lamb. It grew from a local Christian station into one of the world's largest faith-based television networks. 4 Will Daystar Television Network operations continue after Joni Lamb's death? ⌵ Yes, Daystar Television Network stated that its operations and programming will continue without interruption. Joni Lamb had worked with the board to ensure an executive leadership team was in place for stability. 5 Who is Joni Lamb survived by? ⌵ Joni Lamb is survived by her husband Doug Weiss, her three children Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca, and their families. She had previously been married to Marcus Lamb until his death in 2021.

The network revealed that Lamb had been quietly dealing with significant medical challenges before suffering a back injury that escalated her condition unexpectedly.

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,” the statement said.

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It further added: “The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

While the ministry acknowledged the complications surrounding her health, it did not publicly disclose an exact cause of death.

A Leading Figure In Christian Broadcasting

Joni Lamb was one of the most recognised faces in Christian television broadcasting in the United States and internationally.

She co-founded Daystar Television Network in 1993 with her late husband Marcus Lamb. What began as a local Christian television station eventually grew into one of the world’s largest faith-based television networks, reaching audiences through cable, satellite, streaming services and digital platforms.

Over the years, Lamb became closely associated with the network’s programming and ministry outreach. She hosted several shows, interviewed religious leaders and played a key role in shaping Daystar’s global expansion.

Paying tribute to her contribution, the Daystar Board said: “Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning. We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.”

Ministry Says Operations Will Continue

The network also stressed that Daystar’s operations and programming would continue without interruption.

According to the ministry, Lamb had already worked alongside the board and leadership team on succession planning to ensure stability within the organisation.

“Daystar’s mission does not change today,” the organisation stated. “Previously, Lamb worked with the board to ensure an executive leadership team was in place so that the ministry would continue uninterrupted.”

The statement added: “We will keep broadcasting the Gospel of Jesus Christ to every nation, alongside you.”

The network said special on-air tributes honouring Lamb’s life and ministry are expected to air in the coming days.

Paula White-Cain Pays Tribute Among those reacting publicly to the news was evangelist Paula White-Cain, who shared an emotional message on social media remembering Lamb as a close friend and influential religious figure.

“Today a General for the kingdom, a pioneer, a worldwide evangelist and MY FRIEND went to be with The Lord. With tears in my eyes .. I will miss you @jonilamb .. and I know you are in the Presence of God.. fully perfected .. You finished your course,” she wrote.

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Family And Personal Life Joni Lamb had worked alongside her first husband Marcus Lamb for nearly four decades in ministry and broadcasting before his death in 2021.

She later remarried in 2023 to Doug Weiss, who also appeared as a co-host on Daystar programming.

She is survived by her husband Doug, her three children — Jonathan, Rachel and Rebecca — and their families.