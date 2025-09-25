Who was Joshua Jahn? Sniper identified in deadly Dallas ICE facility shooting

Joshua Jahn, 29, has been identified as the sniper who opened fire on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning, killing two ICE detainees and injuring another before taking his own life, according to the Daily Mail.

Authorities said Jahn fired from the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office, targeting a transport van carrying migrants at the ICE field office. Multiple agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Dallas police, responded to the attack, which unfolded shortly after 7 a.m. local time.

Anti-ICE motive suggested The FBI revealed that ammunition recovered at the scene contained anti-ICE messaging. Director Kash Patel shared a photo of a bullet engraved with the phrase “ANTI-ICE,” suggesting the attack was ideologically motivated. “These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off,” Patel said.

DHS confirmed that Jahn “fired indiscriminately” at the building and the detainee transport van. The surviving victim remains in critical condition, while no ICE personnel were injured.

Traffic around the ICE facility, located near Interstate 35 East and close to Dallas Love Field airport, was brought to a standstill as dozens of emergency vehicles secured the area.

Kristi Noem condemns anti-ICE rhetoric Amid growing concern over politically charged attacks on law enforcement, Texas Governor Kristi Noem condemned inflammatory rhetoric targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the wake of the deadly Dallas shooting. Writing on X, Noem stated that politicians and media outlets had been warned for months to tone down language about ICE before violence occurred.

Noem highlighted the consequences of repeatedly comparing ICE officers to the Nazi Gestapo, Secret Police, and slave patrols, calling such rhetoric “dangerous and dehumanizing.” She emphasized that ICE personnel are ordinary citizens—fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters—who work daily to protect communities and deserve to return safely to their families.

“The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop,” Noem wrote, urging a halt to rhetoric that could inspire further attacks.

‘Obsessive attacks must stop’: Vance The attack drew swift condemnation from political leaders. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called it an assault on law enforcement, vowing to “combat the alarming increase of targeted attacks against ICE.” Vice President JD Vance posted that “the obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop.”

Senator Ted Cruz urged politicians to stop using rhetoric that demonizes ICE and Customs and Border Protection, warning it could inspire “mad men to commit evil crimes.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that the shooting would not slow down immigration enforcement efforts, pledging stepped-up deportations.