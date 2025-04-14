Who was Joy Saini? Indian-origin doctor, Boston Health and Pelvic fitness founder killed in New York plane crash

Dr Joy Saini, an Indian-origin doctor and founder of Boston Health and pelvic fitness, was out of six people who died in Copake, New York plane crash on Saturday. A twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B, carrying a family of physicians and student-athletes, fell down in a muddy field, while they were on a trip to the Catskills for Passover.

New York plane crash victims India born urogynecologist Dr Joy Saini 2. Her neuroscientist husband Dr Michael Groff

3. Her daughter Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player named the 2022 NCAA woman of the year

4. Joy's son Jared Groff, a 2022 graduate of Swarthmore College who used to work as a paralegal

5. Alexia Couyutas Duarte, Jared Groff's partner who also graduated Swarthmore and planned to participate in Harvard Law School this fall

6. James Santoro, another recent MIT graduate, also Karenna Groff's boyfriend

Who was Dr Joy Saini? A Mid Hudson reported cited its sources stating Joy Saini used to hail from Punjab, India, and immigrated with her parents, namely Kuljit and Gurdev Singh. A pelvic surgeon and founder of Boston Pelvic Health and Wellness, she championed for women’s health.

She received her medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh, where she met her husband, Michael Groff, a fellow student who went on to become a distinguished neurosurgeon. He was a dedicated pilot since learning to fly at 16 under his father’s supervision, shared a passion for aviation.

The duo leaves behind their daughter, Anika, Michael’s parents, Stephen and Gebena Groff, Joy’s mother, Kuljit, and siblings Rinne Groff (married to David Becker), Yram Groff (married to Merris), and Prashant Saini (married to Jennifer Cooper) besides their extended family.

How did the New York plane crash? According to Associated Press, they all boarded Michael's private plane from Westchester County Airport and were scheduled to land at Columbia County Airport but crashed nearly 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the south. The National Transportation Safety Board on Sunday stated that the pilot had radioed air traffic control at Columbia County Airport prior to the crash to state he had missed the starting approach and sought a new approach plan.

As they prepared the new coordinates, air traffic controllers attempted to issue a low altitude alert on three separate occasions. However, the pilot did not respond, nor was any distress call transmitted. Later, investigators got video of the final seconds of the flight, which "appears to show that the aircraft was intact and crashed at a high rate of descent into the ground," NTSB official Todd Inman informed reporters.

The plane was discovered in "compressed, buckled and embedded in the terrain" of a muddy agricultural field, an AP report said.