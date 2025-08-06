Who was Kelley Mack? 'The Walking Dead' actor wanted to recover, bounce back: 'Career paused...'

Hollywood actress Kelley Mack, best known for her roles in The Walking Dead, Chicago Med and 9-1-1, passed away at the age of 33 on Saturday, her family shared the heartbreaking news.

In a social media post, the family's statement said, “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

Born on July 10, 1992, the Hollywood actress was succumbed to a disease on August 2. The Walking Dead actress was battling with glioma of the central nervous system, which is a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Kelley made her cancer diagnosis public in September 2024. Despite undergoing treatment and care, her health did not improve. Since her diagnosis, she not only lost significant amount of weight, but her health also deteriorated steadily until she finally passed away in her hometown of Cincinnati.

In an Instagram post on March 18, she shared an update about her health and wrote, “Finished proton radiation treatment, My love, always by my side, practicing at an indoor golf simulator. Physical therapy. More physical therapy….Overall, this journey has not been easy, but things are getting better — improvements are tough to see when you’re in the thick of it.”

Attached to the post were videos and photos showing her weak and feeble stature. Unable to stand erect, she had been using a wheelchair.

Who was Kelley Mack's boyfriend? Logan Lanier, Kelley Mack's boyfriend, was her support system during her battle with cancer. Documenting her struggle and difficult time, she revealed that she moved into a new apartment with her partner in September.

Cause of death Declaring that she was suffering from Diffuse midline glioma (DMG), the January post states, "I have been diagnosed with #diffusemidlineglioma, an extremely rare type of #astrocytoma #cancer. Due to the biopsy surgery on my spinal cord, I have lost the use of my right leg and most of my left leg, so I now get around with a walker and a wheelchair.”

'Acting career paused for a little while' She further wrote, “I am so thankful for the support everyone has given me throughout my acting career I love so much, which will also be somewhat paused for a little while as I undergo radiation treatment in Cincinnati, where my family is located. I do have some projects coming out soon, which I will of course share once they are released.”

Logan Lanier kept by her side during her last few months as revealed in a video shared by Mack in March showing her walking up a staircase with the help of her boyfriend.

