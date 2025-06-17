Who was Kim Woodburn? ‘How Clean Is Your House’ show icon passes away at 83 – here's all you need to know

Kim Woodburn, who rose to fame presenting ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ passed away at the age of 83 after a brief period of illness.

Apart from ‘How Clean is Your House’ that Woodburn was known for, she also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and was among the line-up for E4’s Celebrity Cooking School in 2022.

A statement said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness. Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband, Peter, is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate."