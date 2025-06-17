Who was Kim Woodburn? ‘How Clean Is Your House’ show icon passes away at 83 – here's all you need to know

Kim Woodburn, who rose to fame presenting ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ passed away at the age of 83 after a brief period of illness.

Advertisement

Apart from ‘How Clean is Your House’ that Woodburn was known for, she also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and was among the line-up for E4’s Celebrity Cooking School in 2022.

A statement said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness. Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband, Peter, is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate."