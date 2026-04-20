Who was Mara Flavia? Brazilian triathlete, influencer and former journalist dies at 38 in swim segment of Ironman Texas

Brazilian triathlete and social media influencer Mara Flavia died after drowning during the swim portion of the Ironman Texas competition on Saturday (April 18).

The 38-year-old athlete went missing during an open-water swim in Lake Woodlands, which marked the first stage of the 140-mile endurance race.

Timeline of search and recovery Authorities were alerted to a missing swimmer during the Ironman Texas competition early Saturday, with an initial call received at around 6 a.m., according to fox26houston.com.

Officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Woodlands Township Fire Department responded to the incident at Lake Woodlands.

Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck told Click2Houston that crews were formally notified of a “lost swimmer” around 7:30 a.m., prompting a coordinated search effort.

Rescue teams faced challenges due to poor underwater visibility, which complicated efforts to locate the missing athlete.

Authorities said the swimmer’s body was located around 9 a.m. near Northshore Park and was recovered shortly after 9:30 a.m.

By the time recovery teams reached her, the body had sunk approximately 10 feet to the bottom of the lake, officials said.

The swimmer, later identified as Mara Flávia, was pronounced dead on the shore after being pulled from the water.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway following standard protocols.

Organisers confirm death Organisers of Ironman Texas confirmed that a participant had died during the swim segment.

“We are saddened to confirm the death of a race participant during the swim portion of today’s IRONMAN Texas triathlon,” organisers said in a statement, expressing condolences to the athlete’s family and thanking first responders.

The event includes a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.

Who was Mara Flávia? Brazilian triathlete, influencer and former journalist Mara Flávia was a Brazilian triathlete and social media influencer known for her dedication to endurance sports, with over 60,000 Instagram followers where she shared her fitness journey and competitions.

She regularly competed in long-distance events organised by Ironman, including Ironman Texas, building a strong presence in the triathlon community.