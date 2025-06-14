Who was Melissa Hortman? Minnesota lawmaker killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at her residence

Democrat lawmaker from Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman was killed on Saturday in what the US media described as a “politically motivated” shooting.

Hortman's spouse was also killed, while Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse were shot as well in the attacks in their homes early Saturday.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that investigators believe that the suspect may have been posing as a law enforcement officer.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has already confirmed the death of Rep. Hortman in his latest statement.

Police Chief Mark Bruley informed the suspect was able to flee through the back of Hortman's house after a gunfire exchange with cops.

The suspect was dressed like a uniformed officer and operating a vehicle that “looked exactly like an SUV squad car. It was equipped with lights, emergency lights and looked exactly like a police vehicle,” Bruley said.

Walz said that the gunman went to the Hortmans' residence after shooting Senator John Hoffman and his wife, of Champlin, multiple times.

Both John Hoffman and Melissa Hortman represent districts located north of Minneapolis.

Who was Rep. Melissa Hortman? Melissa Hortman was the the top House Democratic leader in the state of Minnesota. A member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), Hortman served as the House Speaker from 2019 to January 2025.

Born in 1970, the 55-year-old represented District 34B in the northern Twin Cities metropolitan area. The areas included the cities of Brooklyn Park, Champlin and Coon Rapids and parts of Anoka and Hennepin Counties.

Hortman earned her bachelor degrees in political science and philosophy from Boston University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School.

A lawyer by profession, Hortman was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2004.

She was married to her husband Mark Hortman, who was also confirmed to be killed in the shooting. The couple had two children – Colin and Sophie.

Donald Trump issues statement Speaking on the incident, US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the “terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers.”