The first Black Republican woman, who was elected to US Congress - Mia Love- has passed away at the age of 49. Mia Love's family shared the news of her death on microblogging site X. The former US Republican Representative had been battling brain cancer and had stopped responding to treatment earlier this month, her daughter Abby had previously shared.

Mia Love had been undergoing immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University’s brain tumour centre.

Mia Love: From Local Council to Congress Mia Love, a prominent figure in Utah politics, began her journey in 2003 with a victory in the Saratoga Springs City Council election. Saratoga Springs, a rapidly growing community near Salt Lake City, became the launching pad for her career.

Mia Love's leadership led her to become the city's mayor, setting the stage for a run for the US House of Representatives.

In 2012, Mia Love's first congressional bid saw a narrow defeat against incumbent Democrat Jim Matheson. However, she persevered, and in 2014, she successfully won the election, defeating Doug Owens by approximately 7,500 votes.

Love's victory was more than just a political win; it was a statement.

As she noted, her election proved that a Black, Republican, Mormon woman could win in Utah, a state with a predominantly white population.

“My election proved the doubters wrong—people who thought a Black, Republican, Mormon woman couldn’t win in a mostly white state like Utah,” AP quoted Mia Love as saying.

What Did Mia Love Do After Quitting Congress? After leaving Congress, Mia Love worked as a political commentator for CNN and later became a fellow at the University of Sydney.

Following Donald Trump’s re-election in November 2024, Mia Love commented on social media, saying, “Yes, Trump says a lot of inconsiderate things that are unfortunate and impossible to defend. However, his policies have a high probability of benefiting all Americans.”

Donald Trump's Mia Love Snub Mia Love, once a rising star within the Republican Party during her time in Congress, navigated a challenging relationship with Donald Trump, particularly during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Popular amongst many Utah voters, Mia Love distanced herself from Trump after a recording surfaced of him making inappropriate comments about women.

Mia Love declined to attend the Republican National Convention and instead endorsed Ted Cruz.

Running for re-election in 2018, Mia Love sought to differentiate herself from Donald Trump's stances on trade and immigration while maintaining support for Republican tax cuts.

Despite her district having a significant Republican advantage, she narrowly lost to Democrat Ben McAdams by fewer than 700 votes.

The day after her defeat, Donald Trump criticised Mia Love publicly. “Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost,” he said, according to AP. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

What is Glioblastoma? Glioblastoma is a specific type of cancer, classified as an aggressive brain tumor. It originates from astrocytes (glial cells in the brain or spinal cord) and is classified as a grade 4 glioma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Characteristics of Glioblastoma Aggressiveness: Grows quickly, invades healthy brain tissue, and is resistant to treatment.

Symptoms: Includes severe headaches, seizures, cognitive decline, and motor dysfunction.