Who was Mickey Lee? Big Brother contestant passes away. Here's what we know

Mickey Lee, a contestant from Season 27 of the CBS reality series Big Brother, has died at the age of 35, her family announced on Instagram. Lee passed away on Christmas Day following a “series of cardiac arrests,” according to the family statement and reporting by multiple outlets.

In a heartfelt message posted on 26 December, Lee’s family wrote: “With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.” They added that she “captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike.”