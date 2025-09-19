Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin? Telangana software engineer shot by US cops after stabbing report

A 30-year-old Indian software engineer from Telangana was allegedly shot dead by police officers in California, United States, earlier this month after what authorities described as a violent altercation with his roommate. The incident has sparked shock and grief among his family, who are now seeking the intervention of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring his body back home.

Mohammed Nizamuddin, hailing from Mahabubnagar district, died on 3 September after Santa Clara police responded to a distress call reporting a stabbing at his residence. While the police claim their intervention likely prevented further harm, his family has raised questions over the circumstances leading to his death.

What happened with Telangana techie on September 3? According to a statement issued by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD), officers received a 911 call around 6:08 a.m. local time about a stabbing incident inside a home.

“The caller stated the suspect had stabbed one victim in the residence. SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an officer-involved shooting,” the statement read.

Nizamuddin was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His roommate, who had sustained serious injuries, was also hospitalised.

Police Chief Cory Morgan stated that when officers arrived, they found the injured roommate pinning Nizamuddin down.

“From the initial investigation, it appears the officer’s action stopped further harm and likely saved at least one life,” Morgan said, adding that two knives were recovered from the scene.

What sparked altercation between Telangana techie and his roommate? Family members allege that the fight between Nizamuddin and his roommate escalated over a minor disagreement involving an air conditioner.

A relative told news agency ANI that a neighbour called the police after the situation turned violent.

“It started as a quarrel and escalated. Knives were involved, and the police were called. The next thing we know, he was shot dead,” the family member said.

Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, expressed his anguish in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking help to repatriate his son’s body.

“I came to know he was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his body is in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead,” he said.

Who was Telangana techie Mohammed Nizamuddin? Nizamuddin moved to the US in 2016 to pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science at a Florida college. After completing his degree, he joined a software company and later moved to Santa Clara, California, following a promotion.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he had been working for Google through IT consulting firm EPAM Systems. However, he was terminated from his job earlier this year.

His family described him as a “quiet and religious person,” who had recently been vocal about his struggles in the US, including alleged racial harassment, wage fraud, and wrongful termination.

What did Telangana techie's LinkedIn post reveal? In a LinkedIn post written shortly before his death, Nizamuddin alleged that he had been the target of severe racial discrimination at his workplace.

“I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage fraud, wrongful termination, and obstruction of justice,” he wrote.

He accused corporate executives of perpetuating a culture of white supremacy, adding:

“Enough is enough. White supremacy and racist white American mentality have to end. Oppression of corporate tyrants must end, and everyone involved in it must be punished severely.”

He also claimed that his company had underpaid him, failing to meet the Department of Labor (DOL) wage levels. According to the post, even after his employment ended, he continued to face harassment and intimidation.

Telangana Techie's family demands answers The circumstances surrounding Nizamuddin’s death remain unclear, with his family demanding a transparent investigation.

While the US police maintain that the shooting was necessary to prevent further harm, the family insists that it was an avoidable tragedy. They are now urging Indian authorities to assist in bringing his remains home and to press US officials for a thorough inquiry.

As of now, the Santa Clara Police Department has not released bodycam footage or additional details about the incident, while the case continues to be investigated.