Who was Nasire Best? Secret Service identifies White House shooting suspect — Top 5 updates on 21-year-old gunman

US Secret Service agents identified White House shooting suspect as 21-year-old Nasire Best who was shot in the encounter. He was taken to George Washington hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the Secret Service said in the statement. On Saturday evening, a gunman open fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, outside the White House complex following which authorities took swift action.

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During the incident, President Donald Trump was present in the White House but no injuries were sustained by “protectees” nor by the officers. Nearly two hours before the shooting, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted that Donald Trump was in the executive mansion. At the time of the shooting, Trump was the only Secret Service protectee at the White House, Bloomberg reported citing a source.

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A source familiar with the matter informed Bloomberg that the gunman had been pacing along the street for some time before he opened fire at a police checkpoint. He pulled out a pistol from his bag and began firing indiscriminately around 6:00 PM on 23 May. Secret Service responded swiftly and shot back at the gunman.

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In the shooting, a bystander was also struck but it hasn't been established yet whether the person was hit by the suspect’s initial gunfire or in the exchange that followed.

Top 5 updates on 21-year-old gunman As per Fox News, the accused hailed from Maryland.

Although the motive behind the attack is not known yet, but Reuters described Nasire Best as an 'emotionally disturbed' individual.

Reportedly known to the Secret Service due to multiple prior encounters, he was once involuntarily held for a mental assessment by the authorities. On 26 June 2025, Best obstructed a vehicle's entrance to the White House complex, flagged down agents and issued threats

In another incident, Best allegedly walked into a restricted area at a pedestrian checkpoint and was later arrested for unlawful entry, Bloomberg reported citing court records. This prior encounter with authorities near the White House happened in July 2025.

Best reportedly believed he was Jesus Christ, according to the Post.

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A picture of the suspect is widely circulating online as provided below. (Mint could not independently verify this development)

The latest firing incident outside the White House follows the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting where the gunman had charged into the event and allegedly tried to assassinate president Trump.

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Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel in a post on X announced that his agency is also assisting the Secret Service. “FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able,” the post states.

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White House correspondent describes 23 May shooting incident Recounting the ordeal, senior ABC White House correspondent Selina Wang in a post on X stated, “I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now.”

Following the firing, Secret Service sprang to action and placed the White House under lockdown for about half an hour. Reporters were asked to gather on the north lawn and to run into the press briefing room.