Who was Sahaja Udumala? 24-year-old Indian dies in New York. Here's what happened

Sahaja Reddy Udumala, a 24-year-old cybersecurity professional from Telangana has died in a fire accident in the United States, her family said on Saturday, as reported by PTI.

Sahaja had recently completed her Master's degree in Cyber Security in the US and had started working there only a few months ago, her uncle Udumala Bala, the Archbishop of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, told PTI.

“She returned home from work and was asleep in her room in Albany in New York state when the fire broke out at around 11 AM on December 4 (US time), he said. While she suffered severe burns in the incident, two other occupants of the building escaped with minor injuries,” he said.

She was shifted to a hospital in New York after receiving first aid at Albany.

She succumbed after undergoing treatment for about 15 hours. Several Telugu students were also staying in the same building. Sahaja Reddy had moved to the US three years ago.

Her family hails from Jangaon district in Telangana.

Her father is an IT professional and mother is a teacher. Bala requested the state government to provide assistance in repatriating the mortal remains to India. The Telugu community in the US is actively supporting the family during this difficult time, he added.

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X on Friday (local time) that it is “deeply saddened by the untimely demise” of Udumala, who lost her life in the house fire incident in Albany.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time,” the Consulate said, adding that it is in touch with Udumala’s family and is extending all possible assistance.

According to a statement from the Albany Police Department, officers and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of 4 December.

When they arrived, the home was already completely engulfed in flames, and responders were informed that several people were still inside.

Four adults were found inside the residence. They received immediate treatment from emergency medical personnel at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where they are currently being treated for serious injuries.

Two of the victims were later transferred to a medical burn centre for further treatment.

“Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire,” the police department said.

Gopu added that Udumala sustained severe burn injuries affecting nearly 90 per cent of her body.

“She struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had. Despite all medical efforts, her condition continued to worsen, and she ultimately experienced complete organ failure, leading to her passing this morning,” Gopu said, adding that Udumala was known for her kindness, determination, and the warmth she shared with everyone around her.

“Losing her so suddenly has left our family devastated and facing unexpected emotional and financial hardships.”

So far, over USD 109,000 have been raised through donations out of the total amount of USD 120,000, PTI reported.