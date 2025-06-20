Who was Sara Burack? Netflix star and luxury property broker killed in tragic Hamptons hit-and-run crash

Netflix reality star and luxury property broker Sara Burack has died after a hit-and-run crash in the Hamptons. The 40-year-old, known for her role in ‘Million Dollar Beach House’, was struck early Thursday morning on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.

According to Southampton Town Police, a bystander called 911 just before 3am to report an “injured woman” near Villa Paul Restaurant. Officers arrived to find Burack unconscious and lying in the road. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver, who fled the scene. No details about the suspect or the vehicle have yet been released.

Who is Sarah Burack? Burack rose to fame on ‘Million Dollar Beach House’, a Netflix series that followed real estate agents competing to sell luxury homes in the Hamptons.

She once described the show as offering a look at “summer in the Hamptons” beyond just “beautiful multimillion-dollar beach and estates”. She added, “With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers!”

A former agent for Nest Seekers International, Burack was well known in the New York City and Hamptons real estate scene. She had discovered her love for the industry after managing a summer house. “I have always been intrigued by real estate projects,” she said.