Who was Tanner Martin? US influencer with colon cancer who announced his own death in video

Tanner Martin, a well-known Utah-based content creator, known for sharing his journey with stage four colon cancer, died at age 30. He addressed his Instagram followers in a pre-recorded emotional video posted on June 25 to the joint account he shared with his wife, Shay Wright. He expressed gratitude to supporters, describing “life was awesome”.

Who was Tanner Martin? Tanner Martin was a former call centre employee who received a huge online following by publicly stating and showing his cancer journey, reports said.

The GoFundMe called Martin as “a loving husband, a proud father, and a beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many with his courage and humor, even in the face of terminal illness.”

Martin turned to social media to document the highs and lows of his journey through treatment, recovery, and ultimately, becoming a father, after being diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer five years ago.

With his treatment showing positive results, he and Shay made the decision to start a family in 2023. Their daughter AmyLou was born on 15 May this year. Tragically, Martin’s health deteriorated rapidly shortly after that.

Despite enduring significant physical suffering, Martin's honesty, humour, and courage resonated with people around the world. He stayed hopeful, funny, and inspiring until the very end.

What did he say in his last video? “I had a heck of a life. I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone did that, like, a year or so ago, and I think it’s a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out," he said.

“But you guys, life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here. Hopefully, I believe there’s something after this. I’m excited to meet those people, and hopefully we’re hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds," Martin added.

Martin was seen draped in blankets, and sat beside his newborn daughter in a separate video.

He joked, "for the price of a McChicken you could fund my AmyLou's legacy fund." His fans were dejected after the video.