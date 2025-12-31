Who was Tatiana Schlossberg? John F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies at 35 after cancer battle

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former US President John F. Kennedy and the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, has died at the age of 35, her family’s foundation confirmed on Tuesday.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced her death on December 30, mourning the loss of a member of one of America’s most prominent political families.

Cancer diagnosis revealed weeks earlier Schlossberg had publicly disclosed her illness just weeks before her death in a deeply personal essay published in The New Yorker on November 22. In the piece, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

She wrote that the diagnosis came shortly after the birth of her second child in May 2024, when routine medical checks raised concerns.