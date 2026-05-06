Who was Ted Turner? A look at CNN pioneer’s net worth, career, businesses and personal life

Media maverick and CNN founder Ted Turner died on Wednesday (local time), at the age of 87, the network confirmed, citing a release from Turner Enterprises. His passing has marked the end of an era for the media industry worldwide.

Following his death, there has been a renewed interest in the media mogul's net worth, family and legacy, and how one man changed the way the world consumes news.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Ted Turner's net worth at the time of his passing? ⌵ As of May 6, Ted Turner's net worth was estimated at $2.3 billion by Forbes. His fortune had previously peaked around $10 billion before declining after the AOL-Time Warner merger. 2 How did Ted Turner start his career in media? ⌵ Ted Turner began his media career at age 24 by taking over his father's billboard company, Turner Outdoor Advertising, after his father's suicide. He later expanded into radio and television. 3 What was Ted Turner's most significant achievement? ⌵ Ted Turner's most significant achievement was launching CNN in 1980, pioneering the world's first 24-hour news network. This revolutionized how people consumed news by providing continuous coverage of global events. 4 What other ventures was Ted Turner involved in besides CNN? ⌵ Beyond CNN, Ted Turner was involved in various ventures including owning sports teams like the Atlanta Braves, acquiring MGM's film library, becoming a major landowner, and establishing the United Nations Foundation. 5 Why was Ted Turner's launch of CNN considered groundbreaking? ⌵ CNN was groundbreaking because it offered continuous news coverage at a time when most Americans relied on scheduled evening broadcasts. This provided instant access to world events and fundamentally changed global journalism.

Ted Turner's net worth According to Forbes, Turner's net worth as of May 6 is at $2.3 billion, and he ranked on the 1,504th spot in the world's richest billionaires. While Turner is largely remembered for being a media mogul and being the pioneer of the 24-hour news cycle, much of his wealth later came from vast land holdings, making him one of the largest private landowners in the United States. At his peak, his fortune reportedly touched $10 billion before declining sharply after the AOL-Time Warner merger.

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Between 2017 and 2026, Turner's wealth hovered between $2.2 billion and $2.8 billion.

Ted Turner's early life Ted Turner was born as Robert Edward Turner III in Cincinnati, Ohio, on 19 November 1938. He was sent to a boarding school at the age of four, shortly after his sister was born, something which he didn't like. Turner had a challenging relationship with his father, who had a fondness toward alcohol and disciplined Turner with a leather strap or a wire coat hanger, CNN reported.

His family later moved to Savannah, Georgia, where his sister, who was 12 years old, contracted a rare form of lupus. After his sister contracted the disease, Turner once said that his faith was shaken. "She was sick for five years before she passed away. And it just seemed so unfair, because she hadn’t done anything wrong,” Turner said. “What had she done wrong? And I couldn’t get any answers. Christianity couldn’t give me any answers to that. So my faith got shaken somewhat.”

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Also Read | What is Lewy Body Dementia that CNN founder Ted Turner suffered from?

His father also sent him to several strict Southern military schools and expected him to get accepted into Harvard. However, Turner attended another Ivy League School-Brown University, following which his father was unhappy and cut off his tuition fee because he disapproved of his major.

Ted Turner's career Often known as the "Mouth of the South", Turner acted in different capacities. He was a philanthropist who established the United Nations Foundation. He was also an activist who sought the elimination of nuclear weapons globally. As a conservationist, he became one of the foremost landowners in the US.

He started his media career at the age of 24, after he took over his father's billboard company, Turner Outdoor Advertising, in the wake of the latter's suicide. He buried his shock and grief in work – but Turner wasn’t content to push other people’s products forever.

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However, his defining achievement was the launch of CNN at a time when most Americans relied on scheduled evening broadcasts from traditional television networks. The media maverick wanted to dramatically widen the aperture of television news, envisioning shows about business, health, sports, and other topics. He admitted he knew “diddley-squat” about the news business, but he recruited the right people who did, like Reese Schonfeld, CNN’s founding president. This came after he expressed criticism of broadcast TV and establishment news judgments.

While his idea of introducing continuous coverage was initially mocked by critics, some of whom dismissed the channel as "chicken noodle network," it was during the 1990s, when the Persian Gulf War broke out, that the importance of a 24-hour news channel became clear. It was the first time a war was broadcast live, only on CNN.

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Trump pays tribute to media mogul Shortly after the news of Turner's passing was made public, US President Donald Trump paid tribute to the media maverick. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "Ted Turner, one of the Greats of All Time, just died," and added, "One of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine. Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause."

Key Takeaways Ted Turner was a pioneer in the media industry, notably for founding CNN and introducing the 24-hour news cycle.

His wealth was largely derived from land holdings, making him one of the largest private landowners in the U.S.

Turner's life was marked by personal challenges, including a difficult family background, which influenced his philanthropic and activist endeavors.