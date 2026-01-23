Who was Uncle Floyd? New Jersey’s iconic TV entertainer and comedian dies at 74

Floyd Vivino, the beloved comedian, musician and television personality known as “Uncle Floyd”, has died at the age of 74, his family confirmed on social media on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Vivino had been in poor health for nearly three years, battling a series of serious illnesses that included cancer and a stroke. In 2022, doctors discovered bladder and prostate cancer following a COVID-related medical episode, and in 2023 he suffered a stroke that required extensive treatment.

Uncle Floyd's legacy Born Florio Vivino on 19 October 1951 in Paterson, New Jersey, he grew up in a deeply musical family and was a natural performer from a young age. His parents encouraged his interest in the performing arts, and he began his entertainment career as a child tap dancer in Atlantic City and soon moved into television and radio.

He attended Glen Rock High School in northern New Jersey, where he first began experimenting with broadcast performance on a local pirate radio station.

It was on local cable television that Vivino found his greatest success. In January 1974 he launched The Uncle Floyd Show, a variety and comedy programme that ran for more than two decades, becoming a cult classic across New Jersey and neighbouring New York. The show aired original episodes until 1998, blending surreal humour, puppetry and music in a format that appealed to both children and adults alike.

Unlike typical children’s shows of its time, The Uncle Floyd Show was eccentric and self-aware, often including off-beat sketches and improvisational comedy that drew laughter from audiences of all ages. Vivino frequently played piano and performed musical numbers alongside puppet characters such as Oogie and Bones Boy, creating a distinctive mix of vaudeville and low-budget charm.

The show also attracted a wide range of musical guests, helping to elevate its reputation. Bands and artists such as The Ramones, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Joe Jackson and The Smithereens appeared on the programme during its run, reflecting Vivino’s deep connections within the entertainment world.

His impact extended beyond the regional television scene. International artists including David Bowie cited The Uncle Floyd Show as an influence, and Bowie later referenced Vivino in the song “Slip Away” on his 2002 album Heathen, reportedly after advice from John Lennon. Bowie described the show as a quirky part of his formative years and praised Vivino’s talent and style.

In addition to his television work, Vivino maintained a robust presence on radio. Over the years he hosted several programmes, such as The Italian-American Serenade on WRTN-FM and later The Uncle Floyd Radio Show on WFDU-FM, where he shared music from his extensive personal record collection alongside his characteristic banter.

Vivino’s versatility also saw him appear in television dramas and films, including roles on ‘Law & Order’ and in the feature film ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’. His career spanned more than four decades, and he became known not only as a comedian but as a fixture of New Jersey cultural life, adored by generations of viewers and listeners.

Tributes poured in following the announcement of his death. Local leaders and fans emphasised how much Vivino meant to the community, describing him as a “true New Jersey original” whose humour and warmth brought joy to homes across the region. Many remembered gathering around television sets or radios to watch or listen to his whimsical antics, music and storytelling.

Uncle Floyd’s influence on regional entertainment and his ability to connect with audiences of varied age groups will be remembered as a defining aspect of his legacy.