Who was Wesley LePatner? Blackstone executive killed in shooting at Manhattan office building in New York

Wesley LePatner, a senior executive at global investment giant Blackstone Inc., was among four people killed in a mass shooting at a Manhattan high-rise on Monday evening. The shooting occurred at 345 Park Avenue, a corporate office tower that houses the headquarters of both Blackstone and the National Football League (NFL), among other firms.

LePatner, 42, was the Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), as per the company's website. She had joined Blackstone in 2014 and rapidly climbed the ranks to oversee one of the firm’s largest divisions.

In a statement, Blackstone said, “We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed.”

A trailblazing career Before joining Blackstone, LePatner spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs, where she served as a Managing Director in the Real Estate Investment Group within the Asset Management Division. She began her career in the firm’s Real Estate Principal Investment Area and Investment Banking Group.

At Blackstone, LePatner played a central role in expanding the firm’s core-plus real estate strategy, which includes investments in rental housing, data centers, and logistics assets. Earlier this year, she was appointed CEO of BREIT, a real estate investment trust.

LePatner also held a seat on Blackstone Real Estate’s Investment Committee and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of the firm’s Core+ business and of BREIT.

A Yale graduate and civic leader A graduate of Yale University with a BA in History, LePatner was also active in civic and cultural institutions. She served on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Abraham Joshua Heschel School, the UJA-Federation of New York, and the Yale University Library Council. She was also a member of the Advisory Board of Governors of NAREIT, the leading association for real estate investment trusts.

In 2023, she was honored at a UJA-Federation event.

The tragic shooting According to police, 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas entered the lobby of 345 Park Avenue around 7 pm on Monday armed with an assault rifle. He opened fire indiscriminately, killing four people, including LePatner and off-duty NYPD officer Didarul Islam.

LePatner reportedly was fatally shot. Authorities say Tamura had a documented history of mental illness and left behind a rambling note referring to the NFL and the brain disease CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), which has been associated with repeated head trauma in contact sports. While a motive has not been officially determined, investigators are examining whether the NFL's presence in the building was a factor in the attack.

An NFL staffer was also seriously wounded in the shooting and remains in critical condition. The gunman later made his way to the 33rd floor.

Company in mourning Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and President Jon Gray addressed employees in a company-wide memo on Monday evening, calling it "the worst day in the firm’s 40-year history."

Wesley LePatner is remembered by her colleagues as “brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected.”

“She was one of the brightest talents in our industry and a cherished part of the Blackstone family,” a company spokesperson said. “Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”

