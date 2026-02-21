Who was Willie Colon? Self taught virtuoso, salsa legend passes away at 75

Willie Colón, Puerto Rican tromobonist and the legendary figure behind the Nuyorican salsa movement, passed away at the age of 75 years, his family confirmed in a statement shared on social media on Saturday.

The news of his death comes hours after local media reports stated that Colon was hospitalized in New York on Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He departed peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family,” the message posted on Facebook said.

“While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the lasting gift of his music and the memories it created, which will live on,” the family added.

The Puerto Rican artistic community had called for prayers a day earlier, as the singer-songwriter was reportedly receiving treatment for respiratory complications.